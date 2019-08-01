BAM starts £25m Carlisle defence scheme

Environment Agency chief executive Sir James Bevan puts the first spade in the ground on 31st July 2019 at Walkmill Crescent, near Botcherby Bridge in Carlisle

Phase one of the Environment Agency scheme involves building and improving flood defences at Melbourne Park, raising land at the entrance to Tesco at the junction of Warwick Road, as well as work on and around Botcherby Bridge to improve the flow of water.

This is designed to reduce flood risk to more than 1,200 homes and 106 businesses at a cost of £8m pounds – increasing protection from the previous scheme completed in 2005 to a 0.5% chance of flooding in any one year.

In addition to raising and extending the existing flood walls, work during the first phase will also include some landscaping in Melbourne Park, including wildlife habitats, benches and entrance features.

Phase one should be completed before the end of 2019. The Environment Agency is working towards submitting the planning application for the further two phases during winter 2019.

Stuart Mounsey, Environment Agency’s flood and coastal risk manager for Cumbria, said: “This scheme will have the highest standard of protection outside London and York, and whilst we can never guarantee that there will never be future flooding, we hope that this scheme will bring peace of mind to the public. The £25m scheme will be delivered over three phases in total and will better protect 1,600 homes and business by its completion in 2021.”

