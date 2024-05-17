Bam starts Eaglescliffe station upgrade

Proposed street-level view of Eaglescliffe station [Image: Network Rail]

Bam is installing lifts and a new footbridge at Eaglescliffe station for Network Rail and the Tees Valley Combined Authority.

Once open, the new bridge will allow passengers to enter the station from its west side with a multi-storey car park also to be built and road access improvements.

The improvements will also see the existing footbridge and ramps refurbished, with a new bridge deck installed.

Improved station facilities, such as new waiting areas and taxi office, are also being added as part of the project.

The car park and wider cycle improvements linking to and from the station are being funded by the government's City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement and the Levelling Up Fund allocation for Stockton South respectively, secured by Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council.

The new bridge is expected to be in place by winter 2024, with the lifts installed and available for passengers to use by autumn 2025.

More than 14,000 people use Eaglescliffe station each year. Its popularity has risen since Grand Central services started running to London 15 years ago. This has made it the seventh most popular station in Tees Valley. It is also a stop for regular Northern services on the Darlington to Saltburn route.

Anna Weeks, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail’s North & East route, said: “This is a major milestone in the improvements we are going to deliver for the people of Eaglescliffe as they use their station.

“We want to make sure that every passenger can travel freely and easily by train and these upgrades will allow passengers to be able to do that.”

Councillor Bob Cook, leader of Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council said: "Eaglescliffe is an important stop on the Tees Valley line and connects with major stations around the country. The planned improved transport links will be welcomed by rail travellers and residents across the Tees Valley and I am looking forward to seeing how the upgrading work develops over the coming months.”

