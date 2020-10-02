BAM starts Redcar cinema revamp

How the new Regents Cinema should look

The Regent Cinema, formerly the New Pavilion, has been a Redcar landmark for more than 100 years. Following its closure in 2018, Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council developed a plan to rebuild the single screen cinema as a three-screen complex, with auditoria of 95, 54 and 35 seats.(*)

The council’s aspiration is to get an independent operator who might occasionally show something other than superhero blockbusters.

The two-storey building will feature a glass walled foyer, to make the most of the views, as well as glazed terracotta tiles and feature entrance canopy.

The plan also includes the construction of a new sea defence structure from the beach to promenade level.

BAM Construction is currently carrying out works to improve the sewerage system before the main demolition and groundworks can take place in the coming weeks.

The cinema is expected to open in spring 2022.

​ Suzanne Blair, associate director at project architect GT3, said: “The building is situated on a prominent seafront location, so we wanted the design to reflect that as well as respond to the monolithic stone, brick, and concrete of the town - but with a contemporary style. The design therefore draws inspiration from the rich history of the site and the art deco style of the existing building – which is due to be demolished following safety issues.

“As a result, following extensive consultations, the design provides a contemporary venue and meeting space for the whole community. It celebrates the history of the site in the style and elevation while also successfully capturing the wide views of the ocean and town centre, so we’re thrilled to see the project start on site.”

Councillor Wayne Davies, cabinet member for economic development at Redcar & Cleveland Council, said: “We know people have had to adapt their lifestyles following the outbreak of coronavirus, but we are as committed as ever to delivering exciting and ambitious regeneration projects for our residents and visitors who begin to find a 'new normal'."

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen added: “It's great to hear that spades will soon be in the ground for the redevelopment of the Regent cinema. As we look to recover our economy from the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic, we need to do all we can to get people back into our towns with confidence, spending money in our brilliant businesses for the long-term as well as the short.”

(*) These numbers have been supplied by the architect. According to the council the three screens will have 94, 56 and 34 seats.

The old New Pavilion cinema

