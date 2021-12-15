Banks given earthworks for Newark quarry

The Bantycock Quarry team

It is the first major contract for newly created Banks Infrastructure, a subsidiary of the County Durham-headquartered renewable energy and property firm, The Banks Group.

Gavin Styles, executive director at The Banks Group, said: “Our ability to quickly adapt and refocus our business has long been a strength. Following a difficult 2020, we set out to repurpose our mining division and I am delighted that our new Banks Infrastructure division has won its first major contract.”

Bantycock Quarry manager Kevin Glasper, from Saint-Gobain Formula, explained how Banks Infrastructure got the contract: “We are always looking for ways to continuously improve our operations in terms of efficiency, environmental performance and restoration, and Banks’ reputation in all these areas is first class. As a company with over 40 years’ experience as a surface mining business, they are ideally suited to our gypsum quarrying operation at Bantycock. They offer larger, more high-tech mobile plant with state-of-the-art ‘telematics’ monitoring equipment which will enable them to deliver the best fuel and performance efficiency.

“As well as the day-to-day extraction, moving and crushing of gypsum, we are also looking forward to working with them on the restoration of quarried areas as we finish working them. They have experience of restoring 114 mines around the country so also bring particular expertise in this area from which we – and the local area – will benefit.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk