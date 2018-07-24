Barhale brings in Carillion fleet manager

Martin Saxton

Martin Saxton was previously the fleet manager at Carillion Fleet Management in Wolverhampton, where he was accountable for the compliance of a fleet of more than 3,500 vehicles.

He joins Barhale Construction Services (BCS) at a time of expansion, with the company having recently acquired 100 new Renault vans to its fleet, ranging from two-seater Kangoo vans to double cab tippers.

BCS general manager James Mulchinock said: “Martin will bring a wealth of experience in the transport and fleet sector to us, having started his career at Tarmac in 1990 and finishing at Carillion this year as its fleet and compliance manager.

“Martin will be initially focussing on vehicle compliance within our fleet before he then starts to look at ways of improving efficiencies and introducing innovation into the Barhale fleet of vehicles.”