Barton to manage £150m Regent Plaza build

Salford's Regent Plaza is designed by architect Fletcher Rae

Sourced Development Group’s Regent Plaza scheme comprises five apartment blocks, with 525 apartments and town houses in total.

Designed by architect Fletcher Rae, the blocks are surrounded by a communal garden for residents. There are also to be podium level gardens plus a resident’s lounge and gym and a 24-hour concierge service for residents.

Structural engineer on the project is SWF Consulting with Barton Construction Design, and building services consultant is QED.

Site clearance for the first block is now complete and Green Piling has put in the foundations. Barton Build is scheduled to start groundworks in the new year, followed by the steel frame in March. The steelwork contractor has yet to be appointed.

The entire development is expected to take 40 months to build.

Matt Fawcett, managing director of Barton Group Services, said: “Work has kick-started on Regent Plaza and site branding is now also installed on this major transitory route within touching distance of Manchester city centre. This is our first scheme with Sourced and we’re delighted to be appointed as management contractor to this really significant development. We are currently preparing the remaining construction works packages over the forthcoming weeks so will be looking to release these to the market in February 2020, with the overall scheme due for completion in Q1 2023.”

