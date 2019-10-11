Bathroom pods in demand

One of the bathroom types being made for Hale Works

Offsite Solutions saw a 59% upturn in turnover last year, from £21.4m to £34.1m. It made 9,003 pods in 2018 compared to 7,418 in 2017. The order book suggests that 2019 business will be on a similar level.

Pre-tax profit in 2018 for the company – owned by Raymond Bob Tonkinson and run by next generation Richard and William Tonkinson – trebled to £900,000.

Its latest order is a £3m contract from Wates Construction to supply 440 bespoke steel-framed bathroom pods for Anthology’s Hale Works development in Tottenham Hale, London.

Hale Works, designed by Hawkins Brown Architects and due for completion in 2021, a 32-storey, 107-metre tower with 279 flats.

Offsite Solutions is manufacturing two pod types for Hale Works – a bathroom and an ensuite shower room. They will be delivered to site in phases until summer 2020. Offsite Solutions designers engineered a solution to allow connections to building services from the inside of the pods.

Anthology project director Chris Powell said: “The principal reason for specifying a pod solution for this project was to alleviate the issue of space restrictions on site for both materials and labour. Moving construction of the bathrooms entirely offsite and into a factory is a huge benefit for a tower scheme such as this. We found it very useful to visit Offsite Solutions’ factory and the advance manufacture of some pods allowed us to prototype the specification and benchmark quality.”

Wates Construction senior design manager Paul Williams said: “Bathroom pods give us the benefit of a consistent level of finish, improved quality, and fewer materials and trades on site which mean less management supervision and the need for fewer site facilities. When specifying bathroom pods, we require consistency in the build-up of the pod walls and ease of access to M&E connections for ongoing maintenance.”

