Battery research centre showcases offsite M&E works

Jeff Pratt from UKBIC (left) with Duncan Smith from NG Bailey

The £126m development in Coventry will be home to the development of electric car battery technology. It backed by Coventry City Council, Coventry & Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG).

NG Bailey’s contract is worth £14.6m. It began work on site in October and the project is due to be completed in spring 2020.

NG Bailey will deliver all mechanical and electrical services for the development the majority of which – including more than 6km of pipework and 100 heavy-duty service modules – will be manufactured offsite at the company’s specialist facility in Bradford. It has subcontracted Mossvale as its construction partner.

Duncan Smith, NG Bailey’s operations director in the Midlands, said: "As well as showcasing our own design, engineering and offsite manufacture expertise, we are also supporting innovation and industry best practice to deliver a greener future for the UK.”

Offsite solutions include production of horizontal multi-service modules that will enable 56 metres to be installed every day and an innovative space-saving multi-service bridge structure that will help reduce the amount of space needed to house the building’s services and maximise useful production and working.

These techniques will also shift more than 17,500 hours of work away from site. NG Bailey has calculated, thus reducing on-site congestion.

Duncan Smith added: “By being involved in the early stages of the project we have been able to incorporate innovative offsite solutions which will dramatically reduce the amount of time needed on site speeding up the construction and also deliver tangible benefits to the end users.

“We are creating a bespoke 20-metre long, 5-metre high ‘bridge’ structure which will house multiple services. The bridge will sit above the facility’s own plant and equipment meaning that useful production and working areas within the facility can be maximised.”

