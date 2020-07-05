Bauer picked for offshore wind foundations

The Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm will comprise 62 turbines installed across an area of 75km2. It is expected to produce enough electricity to serve 835,000 people.

Van Oord will start the offshore operations in 2021 with the installation of the bored piles using its offshore installation vessel (OIV) Aeolus. The Aeolus will be assisted by a second vessel in 2022 to install jackets foundations.

Bauer will provide and operate the drilling and grouting operations for the subsea operation, which will include the use of three newly designed Bauer Dive Drills DD 40 U. The machines will worksimultaneously up to 47m penetration depth in a rock structure up to 160 MPa and in a water depth of up to 37m. Bauer will work from the OIV Aeolus to execute grouting operations to fix the 190 bored piles at the drilling location.

