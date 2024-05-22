Bauer sets foundations for the A417 Missing Link

Bauer will provide foundations for the Gloucestershire Way Crossing, Stockwell Overbridge, Cowley Overbridge and Shab Hill Junction

Bauer Technologies has been commissioned by main contractor Kier Transportation to install the piled foundations for four bridge structures.

The £460m road project will dual the 3.4-mile single-lane carriageway on the A417 between the Brockworth bypass and Cowley roundabout in Gloucestershire.

A new junction at Shab Hill will provide a link from the A417 to the A436 towards Oxford and into Birdlip, through an area of outstanding natural beauty and a site of special scientific interest. Another new junction will be put in near Cowley, replacing the existing Cowley roundabout.

Kier’s team includes Volker, Arup, Tony Gee and RPS.

Bauer will provide foundations for the Gloucestershire Way Crossing, Stockwell Overbridge, Cowley Overbridge and Shab Hill Junction. It will install 205 piles of varying diameters, reaching depths up to 28 metres below ground level.

Bauer’s contract began last month and it is expected to be finished by November 2024. Overall project completion is expected in 2027.

