Beard breaks ground on Surrey hospice

CGI of the new Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice

Beard has been awarded an £11.9m contract to build the new Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice.

The new building will replace the existing Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, much of which was built more than 90 years ago and is no longer fit for purpose.

During the building works, hospice services will be provided from adapted temporary accommodation.

The new purpose-built hospice, designed by RH Partnership Architects, will be a low level, single storey building with 18 bedrooms. Each room will have ensuite wet rooms and bifold doors opening out into the courtyard or surrounding gardens.

The in-patient unit will be attached to a two-storey concrete frame building. The ground floor will include the main reception and lobby, as well as kitchens, cafeteria and lounges. It will also house the main plant room, utility room and clinical rooms. The first floor will provide office facilities for Phyllis Tuckwell staff, who have been relocated to various temporary sites.

The new hospice is due to be completed towards the end of 2025 at a total cost of £17.5m.

With the first spade in the ground, work has begun to clear the site ready for the foundations to go in. With limited access around the site, Beard will use a tower crane to manage deliveries and help with construction.

Tom Jenkinson, Beard’s Guildford director, said: “Many of our team here live locally, so they are really enthusiastic about the difference this building will make to the local community. We are thrilled to be involved in this build, and look forward to seeing it as it emerges from this ground-breaking event. It’s a great opportunity to utilise our expertise and experience in building high-quality, specialist healthcare facilities across the region and further afield.”

Sarah Church, chief executive of Phyllis Tuckwell, added: “Around 17,000 people had been cared for on our in-patient unit, let alone the many thousands of others cared for at home, since the hospice was launched. As demand increases, this new chapter in our history means we will be able to care for many more thousands of local residents who will need us in the years to come. Given Beard’s reputation and experience in the sector, they are a tremendous fit to build our brand-new hospice.”

Nic Hoar, director RH Partnership Architects, said: “A well-designed hospice has a hugely positive impact on the experience of patients, their loved ones, and for everyone involved in delivering their care. RHP has designed many hospices and this continues to be one of the most rewarding areas of our work. After the huge efforts of the project team to get to this stage, it is fantastic to be working alongside Beard to see the building delivered for Phyllis Tuckwell.”

