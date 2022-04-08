Beard wins £17m Bristol office refurb

Beard will add a third floor to 1000 Aztec West and a new envelope

1000 Aztec West will be expanded from 38,000 sq ft to 80,000 sq ft by the addition of a third storey and a new external envelope.

CEG intends to make 1000 Aztec West the first out-of-town office development in the southwest that is net zero carbon in operation, in accordance with UK Green Building Council (UKGBC) guidelines.

1000 Aztec West, on a business park seven miles north of Bristol city centre, will be powered by renewable energy, with photovoltaic solar panels on the roof, energy efficient heating, cooling and lighting systems, and a design that reduces the amount of energy the building needs.

Scott Brownrigg is the architect behind the new-look building. Director Ed Haydon said: “By transforming the redundant fabric of the existing building we are creating a stunning new addition to the office architecture of Bristol. Employing passive design techniques and innovative solutions ensures that Aztec 1000 addresses the sustainability agenda and will provide a beautiful new workplace for the next generation.”

Beard Construction starts work this month, with completion expected in summer 2023. The building has already been stripped back to the steel to prepare for development.

Matt Cooper, director for Beard in Bristol, said: “While working with an existing structure brings challenges, there are significant benefits as well. By repurposing the existing frame at 1000 Aztec West we can save a huge amount of carbon, as the original building is not destroyed, and therefore the energy of the initial build is not wasted.”

