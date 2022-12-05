Bechtel named project manager for Saudi ski resort

Trojena's main development is expected to cover around 57 square kilometres

Trojena is located 50km from the Gulf of Aqaba coast in the heart of Neom’s mountainous region. It will occupy over 1,400 square kilometers with elevations ranging from 1,500m to 2,600m above sea level.

Fifty-seven square kilometers will be dedicated to the main development, where, because of the mountainous climate, temperatures drop below zero in the winter. The developer hopes to exploit these conditions to offer the Gulf's first outdoor ski resort.

Saudi Arabia intends to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games at Trojena, having submitting the winning bid.

"Neom is without question the most ambitious project in living memory, and we are proud to expand our role to support the Trojena project,” said Jake Mumm, Bechtel’s regional managing director for infrastructure.

“From a construction perspective, Neom offers once-in-a-lifetime career opportunities for Saudi nationals, who will be helping to open the world's eyes to the Kingdom's outstanding natural beauty alongside futuristic technology.”

Commenting on the bid award, Trojena’s executive director, Philip Gullett, said, “Neom and Trojena continue to attract international firms as collaborators of a new future where people can live, work, and play in harmony with nature. Our vision defies current industry practices and lays the foundation of what sustainable regional and tourist developments can be.

He added: “It is inspiring to witness how the world's leading minds are coming together to redefine sustainability while maintaining a bespoke development that adapts to the surroundings and exceeds visitors' expectations. Tourists will be able to experience all this at Trojena, a destination unlike any other on earth.”

