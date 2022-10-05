Bechtel needs UK suppliers for Albanian dam

Fierza dam, also on the river Drin, but 100km north of the planned Skavica dam

With British taxpayers (via UKEF) underwriting the involvement of US contractor Bechtel in Albania's £600m project, Bechtel is required to put some work to British suppliers (or at least suppliers with a registered office in the UK, regardless of actual domicile).

The 210MW Skavica project involves the construction of a regulating dam on the river Drin in Albania. The project is being developed by the Albanian Power Corporation (KESH), the public producer and supplier of 75% of Albania’s electricity.

Bechtel is looking to meet UK companies that are interested in supporting the execution of the project and have the capabilities within the civil, structural or mechanical engineering and/or construction equipment.

A supplier fair is being held on 20th and 21st October 2022 at 1 Great George Street (home of the Institution of Civil Engineers), London SW1P 3AA.

From cement to scaffolding and formwork to forklifts, click here to view the full list of packages available,

Click here to register for the supplier fair before noon on 14th October 2022.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk