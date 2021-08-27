Belgrade metro project moves to next stage

Egis has previously completed earlier studies for its client, BMV, including the preliminary design for Line 1. It has now been commissioned to undertake the next stage of design development comprising the preliminary designs for Line 1 Phase 2 and Line 2.

It will provide preliminary designs, an environmental and social impact assessment, technical specifications and a feasibility report over a 25-month period.

Both Lines 1 and 2 are predominantly underground. Line 1 will run north to south from Železnik to Mirijevo, with a total length of 21.3km and 23 stations. Line 2 will run east to west from Bezanija to Mirijevo, with a total length of 19.2km and 23 stations.

