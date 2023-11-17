Bennett picked for Cambridgeshire retirement village

CGI of the Strawberry Fields retirement complex

The Strawberry Fields later living village – built on land previously used for growing strawberries – will have 147 retirement properties around a pavilion offering all the usual communal facilities.

The first phase of the scheme is expected to be completed in 2024, with full completion in 2025.

Bennett Construction joint managing director Paul McGee said: “We are delighted to begin work on the Stapleford project for Rangeford. This is a flagship project for ourselves and our client in the retirement living sector and we look forward to delivering a very high quality product in the collaborative approach that we bring to all of our projects.

This is the second major construction contract that Bennett has secured in the Cambridge area recently. Last week it announced the signing of a £116m contract for a build-to-rent development in Eddington. [See previous report here.]

Communal facilities will be in the pavilion

