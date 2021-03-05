Bennie goes Italian for battery-powered telehandler

Bennie Equipment's Faresin 6.26 telehandler

Bennie Equipment had been expecting to get a battery powered Loadall telehandler delivered in January but JCB production has been held up.

Bennie was one of the very first companies to place an order for the JCB 525-60E Loadall when it was first announced in November. But it has since joined other impatient hire companies in turning to the more readily available Italian-made Faresin machines, sold in the UK by GGR Group.

Bennie has also bought the optional rapid charger that Faresin offers, allowing the lithium ion batteries to be rapidly topped up at intervals throughout the day, up to 80% in around 1.5 hours.

Aided by JCB’s publicity drive for the concept of battery-powered telehandlers, GGR has sold approximately 20 Faresins in just a few months. Other customers include Flannery Plant Hire, Sunbelt Rentals and M O’Brien Plant Hire.

Jason McNally, managing director of Bennie Equipment, said: “Our business is built on service and being able to respond to customer demand at short notice - it is key to our success. We place a lot of value on the relationships with our supply chain and in this instance, GGR Group were able to supply a unit quickly due to their commitment to carrying stock machines.”

He added: “It is well publicised that the Faresin 6.26 electric telehandler is building a reputation for being a viable eco-friendly alternative to internal combustion engine equipment, which has pioneered the market for products of this type.”

Bennie Equipment managing director Jason McNally (left) with Steve King, commercial & sales director at GGR Group

