Bentley waives fees to support home workers

ProjectWise 365, which use Microsoft 365 technology and office productivity tools, is designed to make it easier for team members to share BIM and infrastructure engineering data and work up plans together. As each version is saved on the cloud, it can be accessed by anyone (with appropriate authorisation) from anywhere with an internet connection. Bentley says that ProjectWise 365 is “perfectly suited for quick adoption while working from home, eliminating the need for error-prone combinations of generic technologies such as drop boxes and PDF”.

Bentley Systems vice president Dustin Parkman said: “By broadly and immediately opening up access to our new simplified ProjectWise 365 cloud service, we’re extending ProjectWise advantages in collaboration and design review to infrastructure engineering project teams at every scale. By fully ‘digitally’ enabling every infrastructure professional, we hope to support their resilience in surmounting this crisis.”

