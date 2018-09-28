Berkeley makes progress with Birmingham plans

Berkeley Group chairman Tony Pidgley

Berkeley has historically been focused on London and the southeast but is looking for growth in the regions. In Birmingham it is looking to exploit HS2-generated housing demand.

Berkeley Group subsidiary St Joseph has exchanged contracts on a vacant site in Birmingham’s Eastside Locks to the east of the city centre, close to the coming HS2 station.

St Edward, a joint venture between Berkeley Group and Prudential, has exchanged contracts on a vacant site at Snow Hill Queensway for a block of flats.

The two developments are expected to house up to 2,000 residents.

The announcements follow the recent launch of St Joseph’s first Birmingham based development, Snow Hill Wharf, where the first of 404 new homes are now on sale.

Berkeley Group chairman Tony Pidgley said: “In partnership with Birmingham City Council, we will transform these long vacant sites into thriving communities with the new homes, jobs and amenities local people need. The council has real commitment and vision to create homes and communities for its people. It’s a fantastic city and a great place to do business.

“We have ambitious, long term plans for Birmingham and these sites will be followed by many others in the years to come.”

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward said: "The sheer scale of this major investment from the Berkeley Group is a huge vote of confidence in Birmingham's future and further enhances our growing reputation as the place to invest and to relocate. The quality developments at Eastside Locks and Snow Hill Wharf are the next exciting chapters in the ongoing transformation of Birmingham city centre – a transformation that is creating jobs and opportunities for people across the city."