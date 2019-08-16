Bidding opens for £35m manufacturing centre

It has launched the tender for a design-build contract, under which the university's appointed design team will be novated to the contractor.

NMIS is intended to become an international centre of manufacturing expertise where researchers, industry and the public sector work together.

The 11,500m2 new-build facility will sit on an 11-acre site and will include:

the Digital Factory 2050 - an industry-led centre for collaborative manufacturing research, technology and the development of solutions;

the Innovation Collaboratory (incorporating the ‘Forum’) - an industry-led centre for the application of manufacturing technology and process development

the Manufacturing Skills Academy- Scotland’s hub for manufacturing skills and education;

the 'forum' - providing links to business support, to the One Scotland Partners and external organisations.

The university expects to invite five candidates to bid for the project. Requests to participate in the tender process are due in by midday on 17 September and the invitations to tender are expected to be dispatched on 11 November.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk