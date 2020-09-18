Bird on board for £1.3bn Olympia transformation

  1. Instagram
Fri September 18 2020

13 hours Robert Bird Group has been appointed structural engineer for the planned £1.3bn transformation of Olympia London into a new cultural hub for west London.

Robert Bird is providing structural, civil, geotechnical and construction engineering services on the project for YOO Capital, which jointly owns the 130-year-old exhibition centre with Deutsche Finance International.

The development designed by Heatherwick Studio and SPPARC will see Olympia turned into a leisure and entertainment complex; plans include a four-screen cinema, a theatre, a performing arts venue, offices, restaurants, shops, two hotels and 2.5 acres of public space.

Olympia’s Grand Exhibition Hall, National Exhibition Hall and the Central hall are all Grade II listed.

Robert Bird Managing director David Seel said: “Our specialist disciplines collaborated together to consider holistic challenges the clients faced and are delivering innovative ideas that have a balanced consideration for architecture, experience, construction, risk and cost.”

Laing O’Rourke is main contractor for the project.

