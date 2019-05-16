Birmingham sets out 10-year house-building plan

Birmingham's new council housing

The report sets out plans for an estimated £346m of housing sites across Birmingham, ranging from the large Kings Norton regeneration scheme to stand-alone homes.

Cllr Sharon Thompson, cabinet member for homes and neighbourhoods at Birmingham City Council said: “The national housing crisis is one of the biggest contributing factors causing homelessness right now in Birmingham. With the city’s population set to grow by a further 10% over the next 15 years, there is a pressing need to deliver more affordable, family housing within accessible locations to relieve the increasing burden. I’m delighted that Birmingham City Council is leading the way in social housing and is moving forward with its ambitious plans for the next 10 years.”

However, the plan represents a slowdown of house-building by the council. Birmingham Municipal Housing Trust (BMHT) has already built 3,126 new homes in the 10 years since it was set up in 2009, and has a further 365 under construction, making BMHT the largest authority housebuilder in the UK.