Birmingham student residence gets planning permission

CGI of the building, designed by Glenn Howells Architects

Alumno will redevelop a currently underused former BT brownfield site in Stirchley, near Cadbury’s Bournville factory, for purpose built student accommodation.

A contractor is expected to be appointed within the next few weeks. Alumno plans to have the new building completed for the autumn 023 student intake.

The building will comprise a mix of cluster beds and single occupancy studio rooms for 167 residents, together with a reception area and communal areas.

Designed by Glenn Howells Architects, the new building will comprise brickwork and terracotta detailing, which references local materials while also providing a new identity for the building.

Architect Dav Bansal, partner at Glenn Howells, said: “The elegantly crafted red brick/terracotta design of Dogpool Lane responds to several key local landmarks, including the red brick Selly Park Church and Dogpool Lane Hotel. Once completed, it will provide students with an attractive place to live, study and socialise in a healthy and sustainable environment. The project also reinstates a piece of under-utilised green space as a matured setting for the building for both students and the local community to enjoy.

“The scheme has been a culmination of the many lessons learnt and experiences working with our long-standing client Alumno, and we believe this will not only provide a much needed and sustainable home to embed students in the wider community, but also a catalyst for regenerating this local neighbourhood.”

