Blackpool gets £61m for sea defence renewal

Work is due to start on site in early 2023 on schemes to protect more than 4,000 properties in the town.

Two sections of sea defences will be refurbished - 1.5km from Princes Way at Little Bispham to Red Bank Road, Bispham and 1.3 km from Gynn Square to Cocker Square. The existing defences, constructed in the 1980s, have been regularly maintained, the council said, but are now life expired and in need of replacement. By replacing the defences now before any erosion of the steep cliffs takes place will avoid the need for expensive emergency works.

In the past 30 years Blackpool Council has spent more than £150m on coastal infrastructure.

Engineers have determined the best solution for each stretch of coastline now being addressed. The preferred options that will now be taken to detailed design for each section are:

Princes Way to Red Bank Road – refurbishing the existing defences including reinforced toe protection and reinforced concrete slabs overlaid onto the existing revetment

Gynn Square to Cocker Square - seabee revetment (as used at South Shore) overlaid onto the existing revetment and landscape/ environmental improvements inshore of promenade.

Both schemes will see improvements to access steps and slipways, replacement of the crest wall and the introduction of new fishtail rock headlands and groynes.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk