Board appointments at Clancy Consulting

Left to right are Steve Dewberry, Daniel Singh and Gordon Megahy

Daniel Singh, Steve Dewberry and Gordon Megahy have been promoted to the board of Clancy Consulting, as of 1st October 2023.

Steve Dewberry joined as a divisional director in the Manchester office in March 2020. Daniel Singh joined the same office in August 2021, also as a divisional director.

Gordon Megahy joined Clancy’s Glasgow office as part of the acquisition of DBM Consultants in 2021.

These promotions follows Chris Acton taking over as chief executive earlier this year.

Chris Acton said: “Since day one of joining, Daniel, Steve and Gordon have made a considerable positive impact to the business and I’m excited to see them play a significant part in shaping the strategic future of Clancy alongside myself and the other board directors.”

The eight directors Clancy Consulting (formerly The Brian Clancy Partnership) are: Sukh Chana, Barry Horne, Scott Lydon, Neil Orrock, Mike Powers, Greg Scott, Lucy Cunnah (finance) and Jane Milligan (human resources).

