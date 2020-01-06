  1. Instagram
Construction News

Mon January 06 2020

Board changes at Laing O’Rourke Construction

Laing O'Rourke Construction has promoted three senior employees to its executive board.

Group chief executive Ray O'Rourke
Group chief executive Ray O'Rourke

Director of UK building Paul McNerney, infrastructure director Declan McGeeney and head of UK residential Ceire O'Rourke have all been appointed directors of Laing O’Rourke Construction Ltd, Companies House filings reveal.

Ceire O'Rourke, daughter of chief executive Ray O’Rourke, joined her father’s business six years.

The appointment of the new directors follows the retirement of Des O’Rourke, brother of Ray O’Rourke, last month and the departure of UK buildings director Liam Cummins for Kier.

