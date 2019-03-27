Bovis, Redrow and Taylor Wimpey improve in customer rankings

Among those getting a five star rating in the Home Builders Federation (HBF) rating system are Barratt, Bellway, Cala, Croudace, Miller Homes, Redrow, Taylor Wimpey, McCarthy & Stone and Churchill Retirement Living.

Redrow and Taylor Wimpey both improved from a four star rating last year.

Three stars is the lowest rating awarded this year. Among the unloved three-star builders are Persimmon, Galliford Try, Kier, Lovell and Keepmoat.

Bovis Homes only got a two star rating last year; this year it secured four stars.

Redrow chairman John Tutte said: “We’re delighted Redrow has been awarded five stars in the HBF customer satisfaction survey. Four years ago we created a new customer journey, which was informed by homeowners and inspired by the best retailers outside the industry. Since that time our customer and quality satisfaction scores have improved year-on-year. We review every survey in detail and it’s been great to see increasing customer comments highlighting the teamwork, flexibility and dedication of our people to deliver a five star customer experience.”

Taylor Wimpey chief executive Pete Redfern said: “As a company, we have been focusing very hard over the last four years on driving significant improvements in our quality and delivery and it is pleasing to see these efforts resulting in improved customer satisfaction scores and a five star rating, as recognised by the HBF. We launched our customer driven strategy last year, which is focused on identifying and responding even better to our customers’ needs, to become the homebuilder of choice.“

Barratt Developments chief executive David Thomas said: “Our vision is to lead the future of housebuilding by putting the customer at the heart of everything we do. So for us the release of the HBF customer satisfaction survey is one of the most important dates in the calendar and the scores are a real marker for us as a business. We are enormously proud to be the only major national housebuilder to be rated as 5 star for the past 10 years and will continue to work as hard as we can to keep our customers satisfied.”