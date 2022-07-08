Bow crane collapse investigation continues

London Fire Brigade image from 8/7/2020

The Health & Safety Executive (HSE) has to share any lessons that the industry needs to learn from the collapse of a Wolff 355B on 8th July 2020 but insists that it is making progress with its inquiries.

Neighbouring resident June Harvey, aged 85, was killed in her home when the luffing tower crane collapsed onto a row of houses in Bow. Four others were injured.

The 10-year-old crane had been erected just the day before on a 22-metre tower by NU Living, the building division of Swan Housing Association on its Watts Grove site.

A joint investigation between the Metropolitan Police Service and the HSE has been going on ever since, with the police taking the lead.

Detective Inspector Emma Sharp said today: “Our thoughts today are with June Harvey’s family and the local residents whose lives were affected that day. The investigation – which is complex and requires support from specialist agencies – remains ongoing. We are determined to establish the facts, and what led to the tragic death of one elderly resident and injuries to others.

“We are continuing to work closely with both the HSE and the Crown Prosecution Service to establish if any criminal offences have occurred, and this will be determined by conducting a thorough investigation.”

HSE inspector Gordon Nixon said: “This has been a challenging and thorough investigation while good progress has been made , enquiries are ongoing. We understand this is still a difficult time for June’s family as we approach the anniversary and we remain committed to bringing this investigation to a conclusion as soon as possible.”

