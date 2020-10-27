Bowmer & Kirkland starts Whitehall's Peterborough hub

The building has been designed by architect NORR with structural engineer WYG

The new Fletton Quays hub in Peterborough city centre, due to be completed in 2022, will house 1,000 civil servants from HM Passport Office and the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra).

It is part of a £120m regeneration of the Fletton Quays site led by Peterborough Investment Partnership and site developer Bride Hall.

The government hubs programme has so far seen the development of 17 office hubs announced, in areas including Glasgow, Belfast, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham, Cardiff, Birmingham, and Bristol. The aim of the programme, run by the Government Property Agency (GPA), is to rationalise and modernise the government estate in the regions, relocating 60,000 civil servants from disparate offices to larger multi-departmental workplaces.

The Fletton Quays hub in Peterborough will stand seven storey high and provide a total internal area of 8,010m2. The design is by architect NORR and structural engineer WYG.

The development has been forward-funded by LGIM Real Assets, part of Legal & General, which has invested more than £1.5bn in various government hubs so far.

