Bowmer & Kirkland tops £1bn again

For the year to 31st August 2021, Bowmer & Kirkland’s turnover was up 6% to £1.18bn (2020: £1.11bn) and pre-tax profit was up 23% to £65.3m (2020: £53.2m).

It was the third consecutive year that Bowmer & Kirkland turned over more than £1bn

Net assets grew during the year to £551m (2020: £508m) and the net cash position at year-end was £514m (2020: £482m).

The highest paid director took a 155% pay rise from £1,269,000 in 2020 to £3,234,000 in 2021.

The group now has more than 1,400 staff operating from offices in Belper, Birmingham, Manchester, Motherwell, Newark, London, Reading and Sunderland as well as the USA.

