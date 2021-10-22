Bradford approves Muse City Park scheme

One City Park

One City Park, a five-storey building designed to be BREEAM ‘excellent, is to be built on the site of Bradford’s former police headquarters, opposite City Hall.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2022 and is due to complete in spring 2023.

Bradford Council secured £7.5m of funding earlier this year from the government’s Getting Building Fund through West Yorkshire Combined Authority to accelerate the delivery of One City Park.

The development will create more than 300 jobs throughout construction, with a further 450 jobs based in the new building once complete.

Simon Dew, development director at Muse Developments, said: “As specialists in place-changing regeneration, we’ve really embedded ourselves in Bradford and worked closely with the council, local stakeholders and the wider business community over the last 18 months to make sure that One City Park will be a landmark development for the city, and act as a catalyst for further investment, growth and opportunity. There’s no doubt that the pandemic has changed the way we work, and we’ve taken this into consideration by designing a scheme that will accommodate flexible, hybrid working patterns – but is also state-of-the-art, energy efficient and where collaboration and creativity can thrive.”

The development will have various eco features, including high-performance glazing to the façades to maximise natural light but reduce solar gain, photovoltaic panels and air source heat pumps.

