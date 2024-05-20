Brands merge for Henry Riley and parent

Henry Riley chief executive David Needham is now managing director of TSA Riley UK & Ireland

TSA Management’s acquisition in May 2023 of Henry Riley LLP, a UK firm of quantity surveyors and construction project managers, represented its first move into Europe. With backing from Quadrant Private Equity, it had already made six other acquisitions in the previous five years in Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia. It has now chosen to use the name TSA Riley worldwide.

David Needham, previously chief executive of Henry Riley, is now managing director of TSA Riley UK & Ireland. He said, "We'll continue to serve our clients with the same dedication and excellence, but this is now amplified by a broader global perspective, deeper industry insights and a holistic, end-to-end project-consulting approach.

"It was crucial that everyone in our team felt connected to our brand, no matter their expertise or location. It was a collaborative process, gathering and incorporating feedback from our people, our clients and brand experts to shape our new identity. At the core of the TSA Riley brand is the idea of ‘connected intelligence’. With over 1,000 experts spanning the globe, we offer independent and comprehensive project consultancy services. From inception to completion, our clients are assured that there's no aspect of the end-to-end project lifecycle beyond our expertise.”

Group chief executive Andrew Tompson said: "Our new brand is an embodiment of our exceptional growth across Australia, the UK and Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, and Malaysia, that has made this business what it is today. ‘TSA Riley’ represents our strengths and expanded capabilities as we set a new global standard in project consulting.

“The TSA Management brand represented a successful and forward-thinking project consultancy, but it didn't tell our full story. This isn't the same company it was five years ago, or even one year ago. We've grown beyond Australia and established offices throughout New Zealand and Kuala Lumpur. Through the integration of Henry Riley, we've harnessed a remarkable 130-year heritage and established our presence in the UK and Ireland. Our new TSA Riley identity reflects this journey."

DGA, the contract and dispute resolution specialist acquired by TSA in June 2023, will move over to the TSA Riley brand later this year.

