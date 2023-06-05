Another UK acquisition for TSA

David Gibson of DGA, who has sold up to TSA

TSA Management, a project consulting firm, is on the acquisition trail with financial backing from Quadrant Private Equity. Its latest takeover is DGA Group, a contract and dispute resolution specialist.

DGA has 60 employees working out of offices in the UK, Singapore, and Australia. Its Maidstone-based UK operation turns over approximately £11m a year.

The deal grows TSA to more than 900 people.

TSA chief executive Andrew Wilson said: “The DGA Group partnership delivers on our UK and southeast Asian growth strategies while expanding our contract and dispute resolution service capabilities. Consolidating our presence in the UK and Asia markedly progresses our vision to be the leading global project consultancy.”

DGA founder, majority shareholder and chief executive David Gibson, who turned 60 last year, said: “Joining TSA brings immediate scale to our operation and creates opportunities to develop business across our combined geographies, clients, and sectors. The breadth of TSA’s services means we can offer our clients a solution to almost any of their needs, and creates tremendous opportunities for the careers and development of our people.”

The DGA deal follows TSA’s acquisition of UK quantity surveying practice Henry Riley on 1st May 2023. [See our previous report here.]

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk