BRE consults on BREEAM revisions

The new version of BREEAM – version seven (V7) – seeks to address the need to account for embodied carbon in performance assessments, helping building owners and developers to make more informed decisions about the materials and products they use in order to meet environmental targets.

BRE hopes that the consultation will ensure that the BREEAM suite of products reflects the latest science in relation to net zero carbon and developments in international regulation.

BRE chief executive Gillian Charlesworth said: “By looking at energy and carbon science across the board, BRE continues to provide the leading assessment and certification method for the built environment, helping owners and occupiers around the world to address the most pressing sustainability challenges in a holistic way. We want to ensure that BREEAM reflects the latest developments in net zero science and regulation to ensure users can drive sustainability projects beyond best practice, confident that their sustainability goals are being met.

“Public consultations like these have proven an invaluable exercise in helping to develop BREEAM to users’ ambitions to reduce carbon in and from buildings. I urge all relevant stakeholders to take part.”

The consultation opens on 24th May and will close on 30th June 2023.

