BREEAM introduces pre-approval process

Lidl trialled the new system

Developers with several projects of a general specification can now get them evaluated by BRE Global all together and up-front.

Over the past year, several clients have been involved in a pilot scheme to evaluate the new BREEAM pre-approval process. This work has provided the basis for agreeing the specific credit issues that could be evidenced by non-site-specific documents to form the pre-approval.

Supermarket group Lidl Sverige KB was one of those who contributed to the pilot scheme. Construction project manager Mattias Tas said of the new process: “It has facilitated and streamlined our work in projects and given us the opportunity to manage several similar projects in parallel in a smooth way.”

BREEAM assessor Elsa Hagdahl, of consulting engineer Cowi, worked with Lidl. She said that pre-approval “significantly reduced the time spent on assessor BREEAM report writing at design stage”.

BREEAM director Shamir Ghumra said: “BREEAM acknowledges that the business model of some clients involves developing a standard design and specification that is then used on multiple developments. Through the introduction of the pre-approval process we are demonstrating we are both listening to and acting upon the market’s requirements, whilst maintaining the integrity of the world’s leading sustainability assessment and certification method for buildings.”