JCB ad JCB ad
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Tue April 03 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information
Related Information

News » UK » Breedon acquires Staffs Concrete » published 3 Apr 2018

Breedon acquires Staffs Concrete

Breedon Southern, part of the Breedon construction materials group, has acquired Staffs Concrete Ltd, a mini mix concrete operator based in Stoke-on-Trent.

Staffs Concrete supplies readymix and floor screeds across the Stoke-on-Trent area Above: Staffs Concrete supplies readymix and floor screeds across the Stoke-on-Trent area

Staffs Concrete operates a fleet of eight mixer trucks and two concrete pumps, specialising in delivering small loads of ready-mixed concrete and screeds, up to six cubic metres, to commercial and domestic customers in Staffordshire.

Staffs Concrete complements Breedon's existing mini mix businesses, 1stMix and Pro Mini Mix, which operate throughout the West and East Midlands and East Anglia.  It will take material from Breedon's local ready-mixed concrete plants and extend the company’s reach to the north of Birmingham.

Mike Pearce, chief executive of Breedon Southern, said: "Staffs Concrete is exactly the kind of bolt-on acquisition we're looking for.  It has a great reputation, with a really committed team and a loyal customer base. It further strengthens our overall position in a key market for us and will enable us to provide our existing customers with an exciting new product and service offer."

Terms of the deal were not initially disclosed.

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 3 Apr 2018 (last updated on 3 Apr 2018).

More News Channels