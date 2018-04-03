Breedon acquires Staffs Concrete

Breedon Southern, part of the Breedon construction materials group, has acquired Staffs Concrete Ltd, a mini mix concrete operator based in Stoke-on-Trent.

Staffs Concrete operates a fleet of eight mixer trucks and two concrete pumps, specialising in delivering small loads of ready-mixed concrete and screeds, up to six cubic metres, to commercial and domestic customers in Staffordshire.

Staffs Concrete complements Breedon's existing mini mix businesses, 1stMix and Pro Mini Mix, which operate throughout the West and East Midlands and East Anglia. It will take material from Breedon's local ready-mixed concrete plants and extend the company’s reach to the north of Birmingham.

Mike Pearce, chief executive of Breedon Southern, said: "Staffs Concrete is exactly the kind of bolt-on acquisition we're looking for. It has a great reputation, with a really committed team and a loyal customer base. It further strengthens our overall position in a key market for us and will enable us to provide our existing customers with an exciting new product and service offer."

Terms of the deal were not initially disclosed.