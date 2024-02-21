Breedon opens new Lisburn tile plant

Breedon roof tiles

Breedon’s new roof tile factory in Lisburn replaces an older one that was built by the Lagan Group in 1995. Breedon took over Lagan in 2018.

The new factory will increase Breedon’s tile production capacity in Northern Ireland by more than 80%, from 12 million to 22 million tiles a year.

The new factory also reduces the amount of carbon embedded in each tile tanks to improved energy efficiency of the production process.

Jude Lagan, managing director for cement and products at Breedon Group, said: “I am proud to see the opening of this impressive facility in Lisburn, demonstrating our commitment to our business in Ireland, whilst benefitting the wider region, providing more supply and enabling secondary and tertiary industries to thrive.”

