Brick-laying robot to build pilot homes

The Fastbrick Australia business of Hadrian X’s developer FBR is embarking on a three-stage building pilot programme with Summit Homes Group.

The first stage is a demonstration stage under which Fastbrick Australia’s ‘Wall as a Service’ (WaaS) will be used for three house structures to a range of designs supplied by Summit. Each of the structures will be subject to inspection, assessment and reporting by both Summit and independent consultants to ensure they meet the relevant building standards.

Upon completion of the demonstration stage, the next stage of the building pilot programme agreement will start, which is the display home stage. FBR and Summit will enter into a contract under which Summit will build a display home using Fastbrick Australia’s blocklaying services, with the display home to be purchased by FBR.

After completion of the display home, FBR will open the home to the public and to current and potential collaborators, suppliers and customers from international markets to demonstrate and promote the use of the Hadrian X in residential home construction.

The third stage of the Agreement is the builder’s project stage, in which Summit will engage Fastbrick Australia to supply WaaS for a single storey residential structure under a building contract with a homebuyer.

Fastbrick Australia also intends to enter into similar pilot program arrangements with other WaaS® customers as part of its commercialisation strategy.

