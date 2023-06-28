British dealer to represent Kobelco on US west coast

A Kobelco SK350 excavator at work in the USA

When US manufacturer Terex wanted to get out of the distribution business last year it turned to UK dealer Molson to take Powerscreen of California and Powerscreen of Washington off its hands.

These became Molson’s first overseas venture.

It is now seeking to expand its equipment range in the US market through the introduction of machines from Kobelco to add to its Powerscreen, Terex Ecotec and Terex Fuchs offer.

Molson Group managing director Robin Powell said: “We are looking forward to continuing to develop the relationship between Molson and Kobelco and ensuring our customers in the US are able to take advantage of the availability of excavators of the highest quality and efficiency.”

