British decommissioning consultant sets up German business

The German business is intended to enable RVA to increase its penetration of the EU market. Its engineers have already overseen a number of dismantling and demolition assignments throughout Germany, with the first in 1992. The directors decided to establish a more defined and permanent German presence as they were mindful of the growing volume of ageing assets and decaying plants ready for clearance.

Managing director Richard Vann said: “We’ve worked all over the world during the past 27 years, but regardless of where client requirements have taken us, our base has always been back in the UK – until now.

“To truly make a mark in Germany, we knew we needed a local HQ, plus a team that understands the culture, can speak the language and contract under the local law. We’ve therefore spent the last twelve months making this vision of a new company, a reality. I’m very excited to see how 2020 pans out for us all.”

A local team has been assembled – with skill-sets covering decommissioning engineering, project management, administration and business development – and members of RVA’s UK operation will also have a supporting role as assignments dictate.

The company’s first front-end engineering project is complete, with decommissioning plans and tender documentation developed for Mehrum Power Station and the contractor selected ahead of the cessation of operations at some point in the future.

The German business has recently been awarded the contract for a similar assignment at Buschhaus Power Station in Lower Saxony, following the execution of ground investigations and wider site surveys for hazardous materials.

Having a base in Germany is also seen as enabling RVA to widen its reach into the Netherlands, Belgium, France, and other neighbouring countries.

“RVA Group GmbH will play a crucial part in us taking our growth to the next level,” said Vann. “We want to replicate what we’ve been doing in the UK for the last quarter of a century, as we head into the next 25 years and beyond.”

RVA Group’s UK operation – which has completed almost 800 projects since it was established – was acquired by Energetický a průmyslový holding (EPH) in November 2017, for an undisclosed sum.

