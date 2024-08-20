British JV to manage £500m hospital projects in Peru

The UK Healthcare Alliance (UKHA) has been commissioned via a government-to-government agreement for the Programa Nacional de Inversiones en Salud (PRONIS), a Peruvian ministry of health (MINSA) initiative.

UKHA, comprising consultancy firms Gleeds, Aecom and Currie & Brown, will act as programme manager for the construction of new hospitals in Piura and Trujillo, in northern Peru.

Almost £500m has been ring-fenced for the Piura and Trujillo hospitals, which are expected to be operational from late 2028.

Part of UKHA’s role will be to establish a project management office in Lima, Peru’s capital, from where all activities relating to the hospitals will be coordinated. The scope of works will extend beyond managing the delivery of the Piura and Trujillo hospitals to supporting Peruvian public sector organisations with knowledge transfer programmes.

Ken Mazey, project director for UKHA at Gleeds, said: “Gleeds has extensive experience of working with the Peruvian government thanks to our involvement in the ANIN and Bicentennial Schools programmes. Through this latest partnership, the UKHA will play a central role in the provision of improved access to high-quality healthcare for the people of Piura, Trujillo, and the surrounding areas.”

This is the fourth government-to-government (G2G) agreement signed between the UK and Peru in the infrastructure sector. In 2017, the G2G partnership for the organisation of the Pan American and Parapan American Lima 2019 Games began. In 2020, a reconstruction programme was launched, which the British embassy in Lima is implementing with the National Infrastructure Authority. The third G2G agreement was signed in 2021 with the special public investment project bicentennial schools.

