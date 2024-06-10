British Offsite wins Dagenham panels deal

CGI of the planned Church Elm Lane development in Dagenham

British Offsite, part of volume house-builder Weston Group is set to deliver an offsite constructed facade for a 91-unit residential project on Church Elm Lane, Dagenham

The Church Elm Lane project involves the installation of 347 panels across eight floors within a reinforced concrete frame. The panels will use British Offsite’s UNipanelSFS system, which features 100mm studs installed with head shutters, windows and doors tailored to Major Housing Association’s specifications. The panels also include internal and external insulation and brick tie channels.

Each panel is created from weather sheafing board by Knauff, with Superfill 34 insulation created from recycled glass and dolomite mix, complete with windows and doors.

The use of prefabricated panels is expected to accelerate the construction programme by approximately 30%.

British Offsite managing director Shaun Weston said: "Working with Major Housing Association on the Church Elm Lane project is another step forward in our mission to deliver high-quality, sustainable, and affordable housing. By utilising our innovative UNisystem, we are not only accelerating the construction timeline but also ensuring that these new homes meet the highest standards of energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

British Offsite's factory in Braintree

"Our product is fast, flexible, reliable, and competitive, making it an ideal solution for modern construction needs. All components used within the UNisystem are subject to rigorous testing and quality control, ensuring excellent thermal, acoustic, and fire protection. This collaboration exemplifies how British Offsite is leading the way in modern construction, combining cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to social responsibility and community development."

Major Housing Association founder and chief strategy officer Aman Singh said: "This partnership marks a significant milestone in the development of affordable housing in Dagenham. By collaborating with British Offsite, we are setting a new standard for residential construction that combines innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility. The Church Elm Lane project is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality homes that meet the needs of today’s communities, ensuring that more families have access to durable, energy-efficient, and affordable housing."

