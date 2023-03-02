Broker offers cover for 'printed' houses

A house 'printed' by Harcourt Technologies

While some prefab houses can fall foul of mortgage lenders and insurance companies, those built using additive manufacturing – popularly known as 3D printing – face an even greater task in overcoming financial practicalities.

Insurance broker Adrian Flux has launched what is claimed to be the UK’s first commercially available 3D printed home insurance policy.

“We’re passionate about producing pioneering policies that have a positive impact,” said Gerry Bucke, general manager of Adrian Flux, which also introduced the UK’s first driverless car insurance policy in 2016.

“This will help the UK’s 3D printed homes movement gather pace as it looks to follow the lead led by the US and other countries like the Netherlands. It will take time to catch up but we’re proud to be helping put some crucial and supportive steps in place.”

Adrian Flux’s offering will help underwrite 3D printed homes under the company’s non-standard home insurance products. It will cover a range of risks including escape of water, theft and fire. It is available for individuals only, not companies, whether their whole house or just a portion of it has been built that way and does not offer structural builders warranty, for example the 10-year NHBC warranty.

Harcourt Technologies Ltd, an Irish company building the UK’s first housing development using the technology in Accrington, welcomed the introduction of insurance coverage for 3D printed homes. Chief executive Justin Kinsella said: “It serves as a game-changer for helping more people secure stronger, healthier and more affordable housing.

HTL is working on a £6m project to create 46 properties for homeless veterans and low-income families.

