Brokk launches breaker series

Brokk introduces the Brokk Hydraulic Breaker (BHB) series for its remote-controlled demolition robots

The new Brokk Hydraulic Breaker (BHB) series is designed to match with the company’s full own remote-controlled demolition robots.

“As an industry leader in compact demolition, it makes sense for us to introduce our own lineup of powerful hydraulic breakers to match the high strength and performance of Brokk demolition machines,” said Martin Krupicka, president and CEO of Brokk Group. “Our customers benefit from the greater productivity, efficiency and quality that comes with the pairing of Brokk breakers and machines.”

The BHB series includes eight breaker models, starting with the 50kg BHB 55 breaker for the compact Brokk 60 remote-controlled demolition machine, extending to the 700kg BHB 705 for the recently introduced Brokk 500 and Brokk 520D.

Brokk says that its breakers have the power of larger, heavier breakers from other manufacturers. The hammer bodies are machined from a solid casting, eliminating side and through bolts, along with the side plates found on other hammer designs. An integrated, side-mounted accumulator holds a nitrogen gas charge for as long as a year.

By optimising oil flow, oil pressure and down pressure to allow for more hydraulic power while using less energy, Brokk claims the highest power-to-weight ratios in the demolition industry.