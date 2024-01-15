Bromford lines up its next Gloucester development

Bromford's new site in Matson, on the southern fringes of Gloucester

A deal to buy a 19.5-acre site in Matson, close to the M5 motorway on the southern edge of Gloucester, is Bromford’s biggest purchase to date.

The site already has outline permission for 217 homes, which was granted by Gloucester City Council in April 2021. The housing association now aims to submit a full planning application for a mixed tenure development comprising around 50% rental homes plus shared ownership and outright sale to the city council by the summer.

Bromford operations director Robin Smith said: “We’re thrilled to have secured this land which offers the promise of providing homes to hundreds of families. It’s our biggest land purchase deal to date and demonstrates our growing ambitions to invest in more large-scale projects which allow us to make a bigger impact in the community. Over the months ahead we’ll be focused on drawing up plans to create a vibrant community of modern, energy efficient homes where our customers can thrive. Subject to planning permission, our in-house construction team will lead on the development of the site.”

He added: “This is a great start to the new year and we are also progressing further deals to secure even more land so we can continue to provide much-needed affordable housing across the region.”

Bromford has ambitions to reduce its reliance on section 106 agreements and to lead on more of its own developments, it said. Securing this land at Matson fits with this strategy.

The land is less than a mile from Bromford’s previous biggest land purchase, at Snow Capel. The housing association received planning permission last year to build 180 new homes at that site and will be starting work there later this year. Its in-house construction team has also started work on a 100-home development in Winchcombe in Gloucestershire during the past six months.

Tewkesbury-based Bromford owns and manages more than 46,000 homes across the west midlands and west of England and with more than 12,000 homes is the biggest social landlord in Gloucestershire.

