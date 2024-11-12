Brush acquires majority stake in McGowan

Brush CEO Nicolas Pitrat with Ross McGowan, CEO and founder of McGowan Group

The multimillion pound deal sees McGowan, a National Electricity Registration Scheme (NERS) accredited independent connection provider (ICP), become part of Brush Engineering Solutions, a leader in turnkey solutions to the UK’s power distribution network.

McGowan is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Brush, including Aprenda, ETA Projects, KUS Power Engineering, Poise and Rybka, which move the Loughborough-based manufacturer far beyond its transformer production origins into construction engineering and building services consultancy.

Based in Aviemore in the Scottish Highlands, McGowan employs 60 people in three business units:

McGowan Infrastructure, specialist in cabling, ducting, pipework, substation and access infrastructure and accredited ICP

McGowan Environmental, providing design and construction services for projects that protect the natural environment, typically river and peatland restoration work

Eco Cable Protect UK, supplier of cable protection and installation technology for the UK’s onshore energy and utility industries.

Ross McGowan, who founded McGowan Group in 2009 and will continue as managing director, said: “Becoming part of Brush Group is an exciting new chapter in our story and we’re looking forward to working with the team at Brush to apply our approach to working in the natural environment to a broader range of customers as we support the growth of the business across the UK.”

Brush chief executive Nicolas Pitrat said: “This is an exciting deal for both Brush and McGowan, creating significant growth opportunities both north and south of the border. There are strong synergies between our two businesses and McGowan’s impressive environmental credentials add a new dimension to our engineering capabilities. What’s more, their exclusive Eco Cable Protect business gives Brush customers a lower cost, lower carbon alternative protection system for cable and pipe laying projects across the UK.

“2024 has been yet another year of transformation for our business – one where we have made huge strides towards our vision of delivering complete turnkey solutions for our customers. Together, we are changing the landscape of the industry, redefining what it is to be an original equipment manufacturer; using our hard-earned experience, industry expertise, and drive for excellence to build a business fit for the future. As we move into 2025, we are in a stronger position than ever to deliver industry-leading products, services, and solutions to support the UK’s energy transition.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk