Wed May 01 2024

Builders merchant sales continue to fall

13 hours Sales across Britain’s builders’ merchants were down once again in February, compared to last year.

The latest Builders Merchant Building Index (BMBI) report, collating sales data from across Great Britain, shows that takings in February 2024 were 4.7% lower than in February 2023. Sales volumes were down 7.5% while prices increased by 3.1% year-on-year.

With February 2024 having an extra trading day, like-for-like takings were down 9.2%.

With England recording its fourth wettest February on record, according to the Met Office, indoor products sold better than outdoor products. Sales of decorating materials were 6.2% higher this February that February last year while heavy building materials were down 7.9%. Workwear & safety wear saw the biggest increased, up 18.3% on February 2023, while renewables & water saving products was the weakest category (perhaps ironically) with sales down 20.9% on the year.

However, February takings were at least better than January’s, up by 4.8%, despite prices being down by 3.1% in the month. Sales volumes were up by 8.1% month-on-month.

Total takings in the 12 months from March 2023 to February 2024 were 5.5% lower than the same period the year before (March 2022 to February 2023). Volumes were down 12.5% lower and prices were up by 8.0%.

With an additional three trading days in the most recent 12-month period, like-for-like takings were down by 6.7%.

