Building firms named for not paying minimum wage

The construction sector is notable by its relative absence in the latest government list of companies failing to pay employees at least the national minimum wage.

But there are four that we spotted.

Wickes Building Supplies failed to pay £17,186.64 to 1,870 workers.

MKM Building Supplies Limited, Hull, HU8, failed to pay £8,370.06 to 41 workers.

Shrewsbury-based JR Slee Building &Joinery Contractors failed to pay £2,857.54 to one worker.

And Morgan Sindall Property Services short-paid one of its employees by £515.85.

All have since paid back what they owe to their staff and have also faced financial penalties of up to 200% of their underpayment.

Independent commissioner at the Low Pay Commission, Patricia Rice, said: “Since its introduction nearly twenty-five years ago, the national minimum wage (NMW) has played a vital role in protecting the earnings of the lowest-paid workers in the UK. At a time when the cost-of-living is rising, it is more important than ever that these workers receive the pay to which they are entitled.

“NMW underpayment not only cheats workers of their rightful due, it leaves compliant firms undercut by those who do not abide by the law. By naming the firms responsible for significant underpayment, we raise awareness of the nature and the scale of underpayment and encourage all employers to ensure that they fully comply with the law.”

