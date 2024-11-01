Buildots launches AI assistant for site managers

Buildots technology in action [Photo: Eyal Toueg]

Dot is said to provide “instant, actionable insights in response to direct questions”.

Dot cross-references multiple data points to provide analysis, making it easier to measure progress, track implementation, and provide visibility to resolve issues before they escalate, Buildots says.

Buildots is an Israeli technology company that exploits artificial intelligence to gather construction site data, capturing and analysing every site detail through AI and computer vision to optimise project outcomes.

Dot now complements Buildots' visual interfaces by offering a new way for users with varying levels of technical expertise and knowledge to interact with project data.

"At Buildots, our mission has always been to enable better construction management to allow site leaders to deliver projects on time and within budget,” said Roy Danon, co-founder and chief executive of Buildots.

“With Dot, we're enabling a whole new way of accessing project information, as if they’re speaking with a colleague, receiving precise insights when they need them. This AI assistant is transformative, giving project team superpowers in terms of how they can access and interpret project data to enhance decision-making.”

Users can ask Dot about progress percentages, task completions, or trade-specific updates using everyday language. They can follow up on those questions to get information that would otherwise be difficult or time consuming to obtain. Dot also provides answers for work readiness start and end dates, and even handles more complex queries with multiple criteria, uncovering deeper insights and connecting disparate data points, the company says.

A site manager might ask: “Give me a list of apartments where drywall closure is completed but bathroom tiling hasn't started,” enabling them to prioritise the right tasks and allocate resources efficiently.

Powered by OpenAI’s latest GPT models, and trained by Buildots to work for the construction domain, Dot translates natural language queries into actionable insights by interpreting requests and querying Buildots’ project database. With an understanding of industry-specific terminology and project context, Dot simplifies the process of data retrieval for all users, regardless of their familiarity with technical terms.

“There is real value and potential in the use of Dot,” said Nick Leach, director of digital construction at Sir Robert McAlpine. “I can see more members across our project teams, including our senior executives, engaging further and getting value from this new functionality in their day-to-day adoption and enhancing business insights that it will potentially bring.”

“I think it's perfect,” said Trent Nichols, national BIM director at US contractor JE Dunn. “Very rarely am I wowed by the functionality that software vendors add. With Buildots, not only can you track progress, but now you also have this AI assistant that allows you to ask questions about your project progress and dive into it. It’s a no-brainer.”

