Wates adopts AI on London housing estate

The camera on the hard hat sees everything. Buildots' technology does the rest

Footage of the site will be recorded to monitor construction progress and analysed using Buildots, an Israeli artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The technology acts as an automatic quality police, spotting potential problems that humans might miss.

Wates Residential is redeveloping 1970s council housing tower blocks for Orbit housing association.

Buildots' AI algorithms automatically validate images captured by hardhat-mounted 360° cameras, detecting gaps between the original design, scheduling, and the construction site’s reality. Buildots claims that it speeds up construction and ultimately reduces costs.

According to Buildots, it enables Wates to see all facets and details of Park East in a single location, ensuring that working documents such as the fit-out matrix and key date schedules can be trusted by all. The platform also allows the planning team to understand the reality of what is happening and helps the commercial team with handling applications of payment – without having to visit the site.

Roy Danon, Buildots chief executive and co-founder, said: “Managing tens of thousands of details can be a complex task in projects like Park East and our platform ensures any issues are dealt with in a timely and cost-effective manner. Buildots provides visual documentation of site activities, fault identification, monitoring of schedules, and even advance notice of expected delays to ensure the highest levels of productivity and efficiency are always maintained.”

Wates Residential, operations director Glen Roberts said: “The Wates Group prides itself for being on top of new technologies and innovation and working with Buildots is very much in that spirit. Buildots provides an incredibly honest and detailed picture of a work site so the work that needs to get done, gets done. And it does this behind-the-scenes, without my needing to walk the site with schedules or spreadsheets.”

